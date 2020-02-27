‘Music of Queen’
0 comments

‘Music of Queen’

  • 0
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

Gwilym Lee (Brian May), Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury), and Joe Mazzello (John Deacon) star in Twentieth Century Fox’s "Bohemian Rhapsody." 

When 7:30 p.m. Friday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much Sold out; standing-room available • More info slso.org

Thanks to the big-screen success of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen is very much in style these days, not that the group’s signature sounds ever really left. The “Music of Queen” tribute show at Powell Hall is back by popular demand, and it’s guaranteed to rock you. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will team up with a full rock band to make the magic happen. By Kevin C. Johnson

 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports