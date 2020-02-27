When 7:30 p.m. Friday • Where Powell Symphony Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much Sold out; standing-room available • More info slso.org
Thanks to the big-screen success of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen is very much in style these days, not that the group’s signature sounds ever really left. The “Music of Queen” tribute show at Powell Hall is back by popular demand, and it’s guaranteed to rock you. The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will team up with a full rock band to make the magic happen. By Kevin C. Johnson