When 7:30 p.m. June 17 • Where Powell Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $38-$68 • More info slso.org
Pulling off the music of Whitney Houston is never a simple task. But the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is giving it a go with its own twist. Martin Herman conducts and Amanda Cole sings during this evening with classics such as “Saving All My Love For You,” “How Will I Know,” “Where Do Broken Hearts Go?” and “I Will Always Love You.”
