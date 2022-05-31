 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Music of Whitney Houston'

Whitney Houston

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2011 file photo, singer Whitney Houston performs at the pre-Grammy gala & salute to industry icons with Clive Davis honoring David Geffen in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

When 7:30 p.m. June 17 • Where Powell Hall, 718 North Grand Boulevard • How much $38-$68 • More info slso.org

Pulling off the music of Whitney Houston is never a simple task. But the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is giving it a go with its own twist. Martin Herman conducts and Amanda Cole sings during this evening with classics such as “Saving All My Love For You,” “How Will I Know,” “Where Do Broken Hearts Go?” and “I Will Always Love You.”

