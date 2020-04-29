Related to this story
Most Popular
The air from Boston to Washington is its cleanest since a NASA satellite started measuring nitrogen dioxide,in 2005, says NASA atmospheric scientist Barry Lefer.
Until then, the stay-at-home order remains in effect, he said.
Parson said a two-phase re-opening plan for the state will be released next week.
Theater chains say they won’t reopen until late June at the earliest.
As she did at her last gig at KYKY, Landrum is running the morning-drive show, 6 to 10 a.m., at WARH, Hubbard Radio's adult hits station.
The furloughs are expected to last 13 weeks, but employees could be brought back to work sooner, SSM said in a statement. Other employees will have reduced hours.
Parson said a two-phase re-opening plan for the state will be released next week.
The fire happened early Friday morning, according to the FBI.
Officer Dave Tenorio, who was struggling to breathe, was on an ECMO machine at St. Luke’s for a week as he healed.