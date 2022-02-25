 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Musicals & Romance: A Night with Christine Brewer’

Symphony Reboot

Opera singer Christine Brewer performs Sept. 13, 2020, as part of a “Symphony Reboot” concert at Frontier Park in St. Charles. 

When 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 • Where Purser Auditorium, 1851 Schoettler Road, Chesterfield • How much $15-$30 • More info 314-421-3600; stlphilharmonic.org

St. Louis’ Christine Brewer, a Grammy Award-winning soprano, joins the St. Louis Philharmonic for the program “Musicals & Romance,” featuring the work of Harold Arlen, Rodgers & Hammerstein and Bob Merrill. Also on the program are operatic selections by Strauss II and Saint-Saëns, plus works by Tchaikovsky and Ferde Grofé. Philharmonic music director Darwin Aquino conducts. By Daniel Durchholz

Kevin McBeth

Kevin McBeth. Photo by Dan Dreyfus

