‘Musicals & Romance: A Night with Christine Brewer’

When 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 • Where Purser Auditorium, 1851 Schoettler Road, Chesterfield • How much $15-$30 • More info 314-421-3600; stlphilharmonic.org

St. Louis’ Christine Brewer, a Grammy Award-winning soprano, joins the St. Louis Philharmonic for the program “Musicals & Romance,” featuring the work of Harold Arlen, Rodgers & Hammerstein and Bob Merrill. Also on the program are operatic selections by Strauss II and Saint-Saëns, plus works by Tchaikovsky and Ferde Grofé. Philharmonic music director Darwin Aquino conducts. By Daniel Durchholz