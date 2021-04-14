 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Musicology' concert film
0 comments

'Musicology' concert film

The pinnacle 2000s-era tour for many Prince fans was his highly successful “Musicology” tour that played what is now Enterprise Center on May 5, 2004. The tour coincided with the “Musicology” album.

"Musicology" album cover

"Musicology"

In the Post-Dispatch review of the St. Louis tour stop from May 7, 2004, we wrote: “On this tour, Prince pledged to give fans what they want — hits, hits and more hits — and he delivered. ‘St. Louis, y'all ready for the best night of your life?’ Prince asked, then broke into a monotone ‘dearly beloved,’ signaling the opening of ‘Purple Rain’ hit ‘Let's Go Crazy.’

“The show featured little in the way of frills, keeping the focus on musical showmanship, and Prince let all his players shine. Among the standouts were saxophonist Candy Dulfer and bassist Rhonda Smith. Maceo Parker, also on saxophone, was spotlighted during the instrumental ‘What a Wonderful World.’"

The St. Louis show included songs such as “Little Red Corvette,” “Raspberry Beret,” “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Baby I’m a Star,” “Controversy,” “Let’s Work,” “Sign O’ the Times,” “Kiss,” and “7,” and several “Musicology” songs.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports