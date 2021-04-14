'Musicology' concert film

The pinnacle 2000s-era tour for many Prince fans was his highly successful “Musicology” tour that played what is now Enterprise Center on May 5, 2004. The tour coincided with the “Musicology” album.

In the Post-Dispatch review of the St. Louis tour stop from May 7, 2004, we wrote: “On this tour, Prince pledged to give fans what they want — hits, hits and more hits — and he delivered. ‘St. Louis, y'all ready for the best night of your life?’ Prince asked, then broke into a monotone ‘dearly beloved,’ signaling the opening of ‘Purple Rain’ hit ‘Let's Go Crazy.’

“The show featured little in the way of frills, keeping the focus on musical showmanship, and Prince let all his players shine. Among the standouts were saxophonist Candy Dulfer and bassist Rhonda Smith. Maceo Parker, also on saxophone, was spotlighted during the instrumental ‘What a Wonderful World.’"

The St. Louis show included songs such as “Little Red Corvette,” “Raspberry Beret,” “When Doves Cry,” “I Would Die 4 U,” “Baby I’m a Star,” “Controversy,” “Let’s Work,” “Sign O’ the Times,” “Kiss,” and “7,” and several “Musicology” songs.

