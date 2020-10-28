 Skip to main content
Musings on MacEachern
Blues take on Ducks on Nov. 16, 2019

Blues left winger Mackenzie MacEachern flips the puck into the air while entering the offensive zone in the first period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com)

Question: Is Mackenzie MacEachern on the outside looking in? He doesn't set the world on fire but can bang, and his seven goals (given playing time/role) isn't shabby. Just wondering what the club thinks of him.

Answer: I see MacEachern as the kind of guy that can be a solid fourth-liner. He checks. He'll hit people. Pretty good skater. And like you said, seven goals in just 51 games and just 9 minutes a game isn't bad. Even though he didn't really factor into things in the Edmonton bubble, MacEachern got more of a toe-hold in the league last season overall compared to the 2018-19 season. He just needs to continue to improve on his game and take another step this season. For instance, every now and then he'll take a dumb penalty. He needs to cut down on those.

