Musings on MacEachern

Question: Is Mackenzie MacEachern on the outside looking in? He doesn't set the world on fire but can bang, and his seven goals (given playing time/role) isn't shabby. Just wondering what the club thinks of him.
Answer: I see MacEachern as the kind of guy that can be a solid fourth-liner. He checks. He'll hit people. Pretty good skater. And like you said, seven goals in just 51 games and just 9 minutes a game isn't bad. Even though he didn't really factor into things in the Edmonton bubble, MacEachern got more of a toe-hold in the league last season overall compared to the 2018-19 season. He just needs to continue to improve on his game and take another step this season. For instance, every now and then he'll take a dumb penalty. He needs to cut down on those.
