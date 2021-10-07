Mvstermind, KV the Writer, KP Kano, Sir Eddie C

St. Louis hip-hop artist Mvstermind enters the middle phase of his epic “BEGREATFOOL” album — split into three EPs, “BE,” “GREAT” and “FOOL” — with the release this week of “GREAT.” Though he conceived and wrote the project as a full-length album with 23 songs, he realized in this day and age, “a 23-song project is very long, and attention spans are short.” By Kevin C. Johnson