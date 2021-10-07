 Skip to main content
Mvstermind, KV the Writer, KP Kano, Sir Eddie C
Busta Rhymes at Seoul Taco's anniversary block party

Mvstermind performs during Seoul Taco's 10th anniversary block party at their 4099 Chouteau Avenue location in St. Louis on Saturday, June 19, 2021. 

When 8 p.m. Oct. 9 • Where Delmar Hall, 6133 Delmar Boulevard • How much $20-$25 • More info ticketmaster.com

St. Louis hip-hop artist Mvstermind enters the middle phase of his epic “BEGREATFOOL” album — split into three EPs, “BE,” “GREAT” and “FOOL” — with the release this week of “GREAT.” Though he conceived and wrote the project as a full-length album with 23 songs, he realized in this day and age, “a 23-song project is very long, and attention spans are short.” By Kevin C. Johnson

 

