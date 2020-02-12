My Bloody Valentine

When 7-10 p.m. Saturday • Where The Darkness, 1525 South Eighth Street • How much $25 • More info scarefest.fearticket.com
Get your blood pumping at this scary date night opportunity: a romantic tour through the Darkness in Soulard, with some candy treats, ghoulish brides and grooms, and photo ops with the monsters. For a chance to get extra close to your sweetie, add a 5-minute coffin escape challenge ($5). This is the last time the haunted house will be open to the public until Halloween. By Valerie Schremp Hahn