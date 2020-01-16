‘My Name Is Asher Lev’
0 comments

‘My Name Is Asher Lev’

  • 0

When Thursday through Feb. 9; performance times vary • Where Wool Studio Theatre, Jewish Community Center, 2 Millstone Campus Drive • How much $25-$54 • More info newjewishtheatre.org

New Jewish Theatre presents Aaron Posner’s adaptation of the Chaim Potok novel about a young man who must choose between pursuing art and conforming to tradition. Starring Spencer Sickmann. Directed by Aaron Sparks. By Calvin Wilson

0 comments

New Jewish Theatre

Eric, Ester and Eddy! What a perfect hilarious evening.￼ Despite The... snowy weather we had a near full House and people just laughed and loved the show. To everyone that joined us thank you so much.￼

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports