Mykal Gilmore, Amber Skies

Artist-to-watch Mykal Gilmore comes to the Blueberry Hill Duck Room to spread his brand of soul, R&B and gospel. His album is “A Man Born Black,” an exploration of faith, loss, the stumble and spills on the way to maturity, and the beauty of hope and love. His new single is “The Man in the Barbershop” and is told from a gay Black man’s perspective. By Kevin C. Johnson