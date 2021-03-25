 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Myra and Sonya Glassberg Family Conservation Area
0 comments

Myra and Sonya Glassberg Family Conservation Area

  • 0
Myra and Sonya Glassberg Family Conservation Area

The Myra and Sonya Glassberg Family Conservation Area, just south of Eureka, features a small waterfall with about a three-foot drop that's easily accessible from the trailhead.

(photo by Greg Livorsi)

 

Distance from St. Louis: 33 miles

This conservation area just south of Eureka is one of the newest in the region, part of the Labarque Creek Watershed with the Meramec River making up the northern tip of its border. There is a small waterfall with a drop of about 3 feet that’s very accessible from the trail and close to the trailhead, said Gregory Livorsi, 50, of Wildwood. “For that particular park, it has a spectacular view looking north over the Meramec River Valley,” he said. “I was surprised by the smell of grass in late February!”

Where Park on north side of Route FF near intersection of John McKeever Road • More info nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/myron-and-sonya-glassberg-family-conservation-area

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports