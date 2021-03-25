Myra and Sonya Glassberg Family Conservation Area

This conservation area just south of Eureka is one of the newest in the region, part of the Labarque Creek Watershed with the Meramec River making up the northern tip of its border. There is a small waterfall with a drop of about 3 feet that’s very accessible from the trail and close to the trailhead, said Gregory Livorsi, 50, of Wildwood. “For that particular park, it has a spectacular view looking north over the Meramec River Valley,” he said. “I was surprised by the smell of grass in late February!”