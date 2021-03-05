Myriama Smith Traore, SLU women’s basketball

They made it through that first 14-day quarantine and, finally, played their first game.
But just days after their second game, they had to endure a second quarantine.
“It was just draining,” said Myriama Smith Traore of the St. Louis U. women’s basketball team.
But the Billikens returned to practice in late December of 2020. A new year meant a new beginning, a new outlook, a new ...
Her phone vibrated.
“I got the text and my heart dropped,” Smith Traore said.
They would have to quarantine for a third time.
“What do we do from here? Is this going to get better?” she wondered. “The entire team was just feeling a little bit defeated. We as a team decided: We’ve made it this far — we have to see it through.
“And thankfully we did.”
Smith Traore estimated that half of the team contracted COVID this season. The Billikens went 41 days between their second and third game. And they lost their first two games back. But since then, SLU has played inspired basketball. Inspiring basketball. The persevering players won nine of those final 10 games — and the only loss was in overtime. They earned the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament. And Smith Traore averaged 9.6 points per game and 9.1 rebounds.