Myriama Smith Traore, SLU women’s basketball

They made it through that first 14-day quarantine and, finally, played their first game.

But just days after their second game, they had to endure a second quarantine.

“It was just draining,” said Myriama Smith Traore of the St. Louis U. women’s basketball team.

But the Billikens returned to practice in late December of 2020. A new year meant a new beginning, a new outlook, a new ...

Her phone vibrated.

“I got the text and my heart dropped,” Smith Traore said.

They would have to quarantine for a third time.

“What do we do from here? Is this going to get better?” she wondered. “The entire team was just feeling a little bit defeated. We as a team decided: We’ve made it this far — we have to see it through.

“And thankfully we did.”