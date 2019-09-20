87. Make cup measurements visible by using a brightly colored polish to trace over basic measurement levels.
88. Mark levels inside a bucket with a color that stands out.
89. Seal an envelope by brushing a little polish on the underside of the flap.
90. Tighten loose screws by brushing a little nail polish on the screw threads. Nail polish will also keep nuts on machine screws or bolts from coming loose. If you need to take the nuts off, a twist with a wrench will break the seal.
91. Protect your belt buckle's shine by covering new or just-shined belt buckles with a coat of clear polish.
92. Stop a windshield crack from spreading by brushing both sides of the glass with polish to fill it.