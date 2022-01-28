 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nate Bargatze

When 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 29 • Where Stifel Theatre, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $36.75-$66.75; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

There are plenty of reasons to check out clean-cut comedian Nate Bargatze. Various publications and other comics have described him with any number of superlatives — he’s among Jim Gaffigan’s “Best New Comedians” in Esquire, Marc Maron’s “Comedians to Watch” in Rolling Stone, Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch” and Vulture’s “50 Comedians You Should Know.” By Kevin C. Johnson

