Boston; $25 for five people or $3 per person for larger groups; nbp.org/ic/nbp/aboutus/tour.html#tour
The goals of the National Braille Press are to promote the literacy of blind children through braille, and to provide access to information that empowers blind people to actively engage in work, family and community affairs. To accomplish this worthy objective, the Press churns out 8,000 braille-embossed pages hourly, and more than 10 million pages yearly.
Visitors are guided through the five-step process, which includes transcription, proofreading, embossing, pressing and adding tactile graphics so the reader can visualize an image. In the finishing step volunteers assist in collating, folding and binding the books by hand (machines smash the braille).