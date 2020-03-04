National Geographic Live! 'Kara Cooney: When Women Ruled the Earth'
National Geographic Live! 'Kara Cooney: When Women Ruled the Earth'

Kara Cooney

Author and professor of Egyptian art and architecture will speak at The Touhill Performing Arts Center on Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.

When 7:30 p.m. Friday • Where Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center, University of Missouri-St. Louis, 8001 Natural Bridge Road • How much $32-$59 • More info 314-516-4949; touhill.org

Kara Cooney, a professor of Egyptian art and architecture at the University of California, Los Angeles and a National Geographic writer, will discuss powerful female rulers such as Cleopatra, Nefertiti and Neferusobek, the first woman to definitively take the title of king. The talk is co-presented by the Touhill and the St. Louis Science Center. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

