The Presidential Funerals exhibit at the National Museum of Funeral History includes the hearse that took Presidents Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford to their final resting place. 

 

415 Barren Springs Drive, Houston; nmfh.org; $10

What can you exhibit about a funeral to fill a 35,000 square foot building? How about the funeral programs for famous people, or a three-person casket?

Actually, those are mundane compared to large Smithsonian-caliber exhibits such as the ceremonies surrounding papal funerals, which was collaborated with the Vatican, or an exhibit devoted to the funerals of American presidents, or a collection of elaborate hearses.

The museum website proclaims it is home to "the country's largest collection of funeral service artifacts and features renowned exhibits on one of man's oldest cultural customs.”

