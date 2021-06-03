The National Native American Veterans Memorial premiered in November on the grounds of the National Museum of the American Indian. Literature at the monument notes Native Americans serve in the military at one of the highest rates of any ethnic group, and that they have served in every major military conflict in the U.S. since the Revolutionary War.

The memorial design is by Harvey Pratt, a member of both the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes of Oklahoma. Pratt is an artist and Marine Corps Vietnam veteran.

The design is an elevated stainless-steel circle balanced on an intricately carved stone drum. The circle is meaningful to Native American communities and represents the cycle of life, the cycle of the season and the cyclical nature of time.

The circle is also symbolic of a circular gathering place for storytelling, prayer or ceremony, and the memorial is indeed meant to be interactive. It incorporates water and fire meant to be used for sacred ceremonies, benches for tribal gatherings and reflection, and four lances where veterans, family members, tribal leaders and others can tie cloths for prayers and healing.