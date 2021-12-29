Naveran 2018 Brut Nature, Cava, Spain

Description • Crisp, clean and elegant, this sparkling wine is unique in our market for several reasons. First, it’s a vintage Cava, which is rarely seen here and second, it’s brut nature, meaning it has no dosage, or added sugar. Another interesting thing is that it has 20% chardonnay added to the traditional Cava blend of macabeo, parellada and xarel-lo grapes. The result is a bone-dry, well-balanced wine that’s very lemony and refreshing. It’s delicious as an aperitif or a pair with seafood and other light dishes.