 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Naveran 2018 Brut Nature, Cava, Spain
0 comments

Naveran 2018 Brut Nature, Cava, Spain

  • 0
Naveran 2018 Brut Nature, Cava, Spain

Naveran 2018 Brut Nature, Cava, Spain

Bought • Southside Wine and Spirits, 4920 Hampton Avenue, in October for $15.99

Description • Crisp, clean and elegant, this sparkling wine is unique in our market for several reasons. First, it’s a vintage Cava, which is rarely seen here and second, it’s brut nature, meaning it has no dosage, or added sugar. Another interesting thing is that it has 20% chardonnay added to the traditional Cava blend of macabeo, parellada and xarel-lo grapes. The result is a bone-dry, well-balanced wine that’s very lemony and refreshing. It’s delicious as an aperitif or a pair with seafood and other light dishes.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News