This is the first in a series of monthly stories focusing on mental health. If you need help, here are some resources to get you started.

CRISIS NUMBERS AND HOTLINES

National Suicide Prevention: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Available 24/7 to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. Call will be routed to the nearest crisis center.

Life Crisis Services: 314-647-HELP (4357). One of the nation’s oldest suicide prevention and crisis hotlines. Operates 24/7.

Behavioral Health Response: (local) 314-469-6644; (toll free) 1-800-811-4760. Operates 24/7.

Military/Veterans Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) (Press 1)

Crisis Text Line: Send a text message to “741741." Live, trained crisis counselors available 24/7 via text.

KUTO (Kids Under Twenty-One) Crisis Helpline: 1-888-644-KUTO (5886). Available to any youth needing assistance, referral information or crisis service. This helpline is staffed exclusively by youth volunteers.

LGBTQ Youth Suicide Hotline: 1-866-4-U-TREVOR (488-7386). Serving lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth in crisis.

Crisis Nursery Help Line: 314-768-3201 (St. Louis); 636-947-0600 (St. Charles). Free short-term, safe care for children, birth through age 12, whose families face an emergency caused by illness, homelessness, domestic violence or overwhelming parental stress.

Youth In Need: 636-946-3771. Emergency residential center for children and teens, ages 10-18, who are in crisis.

Epworth Youth Emergency Service: 314-727-6294. Counseling, family therapy, psychiatric and residential treatment available.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (St. Louis) Crisis Line: 1-800-811-4670

Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Response Team: 314-531-7273. The YWCA’s rape crisis line is staffed 24/7.

ALIVE (Alternative to Living in Violent Environments): 314-993-2777

Women's Safe House: 314-772-4535. Offers shelter and resources for women and children impacted by domestic violence.

•••

FREE MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCES

Every Child's Hope Mental Health Services: 314-473-1394. Serving residents in St. Louis County up to the age of 20.

Jewish Community Centers: 314-993-1000. Serving residents in St. Louis County up to age 20.

Family Forward: 314-534-9350. Serving women and children in St. Louis city.

Crisis Hotline Behavioral Health Resources: 314-469-6644

Provident’s Crisis Lifeline: 314-647-4357. Counseling services for adolescents under age 20 in St. Louis County.

Diversified Health and Wellness Center: 314-698-4266. Free telehealth sessions during pandemic, plus accepting major insurance including Medicaid and Medicare.

Criminal Justice Ministry: 314-574-1138. Free counseling to those impacted by the justice system.

Parentlink Warmline: 1-800-552-8522. A parent seeking help for a child can call or send a text at 585-FAMILY1. Additional list of local resources for children and families can also be found at startherestl.org.

•••

SLIDING SCALE SERVICES

University of Missouri-St. Louis Counseling & Social Advocacy Center: Masters and doctoral level student counselors. 314-516-4613

St. Louis University Counseling Center: Student counselors as low as $10 a session. 314-977-2505

Washington University Psychological Services: Counseling and other services, as low as $15 a session. 314-935-6555

Schiele Clinic, St. Louis Psychoanalytic Institute: Psychotherapy offered, average fee is $20 a session. 314-361-7075, ext. 444, or book online at stlpi.org/clinic-interest/

Mercy Professional Services: 314-977-1240

If your organization also offers free or low-cost mental health services, please send your information to asultan@post-dispatch.com to be added to this list.