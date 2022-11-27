Neilson, Patricia Dougan Patricia Dougan Neilson, of St. Louis, Missouri, died peacefully on Nov. 6, 2022, at Hilltop Reserve Senior Living in Denver, Colorado, following an eight-month battle with ALS. Like she lived her life, Pat faced her diagnosis with immense courage and taught her family, friends and caregivers how to embrace life fully, love unconditionally and die gracefully. The disease never stole her beauty or the beautiful sparkle in her eyes, and she made a positive impact in the lives of those around her up until her very last breath.

Pat was born May 16, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Lina Greene Dougan and Arthur Lewis Dougan, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her sister Elisabeth Dougan Kelly; her brother Thomas Greene Dougan; granddaughter Annie Neilson; son-in-law Mike Schlichtman; mother and father-in-law Arthur and Janet Neilson; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles Hugh Neilson; daughters Lisa Schlichtman and Kristen Keller and Kristen's husband, Jason Keller, all of Denver, Colorado; son Hugh Neilson and his wife, Tracey Neilson, of Fort Worth Texas; six grandchildren, Nick Schlichtman and his wife, Kera Tucker, Ryan Schlichtman, Carrson Keller, Collin Keller, Griffin Neilson and Maci Neilson; one great-grandson, Mica Schlichtman; and many nieces and nephews who adored their Aunt Pat.

Pat grew up in Cleveland Heights and graduated from Laurel High School in 1957. She then attended Washington University in St. Louis, where she was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority and the cheerleading squad. She graduated in 1961 with a degree in fine arts.

While at Wash U, Pat participated in the university's semester abroad program in Padua, Italy. It was an experience she would never forget, and in honor of those memories, Pat treated her whole family to an all-expenses-paid trip to Italy in celebration of Pat and Hugh's 50th wedding anniversary in 2011.

Pat met Hugh, the love of her life, at Wash U. The two were introduced on a blind date when Pat was a freshman and Hugh was a senior. Hugh showed up in bare feet much to Pat's surprise and delight, and they went sailing on Alton Lake. They dated for four more years before marrying on June 24, 1961, and making their home in St. Louis.

In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Pat was also an educator and artist. She taught in art in the St. Louis Public Schools right out of college, and then after staying at home to raise her three children, she continued her career at Iveland Elementary School in the Ritenour School District for 16 years before retiring in 1999. During that time, she also earned a master's degree in communications and art education from Webster University.

After retirement, Pat remained active in the community as a member of the Wednesday Club, the National Society of Arts and Letters and Second Presbyterian Church. Pat and Hugh divided their time between St. Louis, their family's cottage in Pentwater, Michigan, and the Haunted House in Granville, New York.

Pat will be remembered as a gifted multi-media artist, an illustrator of children's books, a teacher, a storyteller, a beloved wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and aunt and a good friend to so many. She was a woman who loved big and made everyone lucky enough to be in her presence feel special, accepted and heard. She was a bright light in this world and will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Services: A funeral service is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Second Presbyterian Church in St. Louis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Couts Music Series at Second Presbyterian Church, Link Auditorium or the ALS Association.