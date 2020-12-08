 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelly and Huey
0 comments

Nelly and Huey

  • 0
Nelly and Huey

Nelly, left, and Huey

During the same week Nelly’s breakthrough “Country Grammar” turned 20, rapper Huey, one of the St. Louis rapper’s able to successfully ride Nelly’s wave, was killed in Kinloch.

• We look at why “Country Grammar” matters, and why Huey mattered.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports