Nelly, 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Week 10, Semi Finals

Date • Nov. 16, 2020

Song and dance • Danced the Paso Doble to Woodkid’s “Run Boy Run” in the first round, then the jive to the Brian Setzer Orchestra’s “Jump Jive An’ Wail” in the second round

Judges' comments • Carrie Ann Inaba said this was Nelly’s real breakthrough — and at just the right time. She said she saw a fire under his feet.

Score • 26 out of 30 for the Paso Doble redemption; 30 out of 30 for the jive

Results • Johnny Weir and pro partner Britt Stewart and Skai Jackson and pro partner Alan Bersten were eliminated.

Random • Nelly’s perfect score in the second round was his first in the competition, helping lead him to the finals.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.