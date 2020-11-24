 Skip to main content
Nelly, 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Week 11, Finale
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Finale" – Four celebrity and pro-dancer couples dance and compete in the live season finale where one couple will win the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, MONDAY, NOV. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) DANIELLA KARAGACH, NELLY

Date: Nov. 23, 2020

Song and dance: Danced the samba to DeBarge’s “Rhythm of the Night” the first round, a repeat round revisiting a past routine; danced freestyle to Notorious B.I.G.’s “Hypnotize” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage during the second freestyle round

Judge’s comments: Carrie Ann Iniba said Nelly’s journey was the most fascinating and fun to watch, and it was about more than technique and steps. “You showed dancing is about the joy of life.” She added she wasn’t sure Nelly would be taking the full ride on the show, and that his transformation was incredible.

Score: 27 out of 30 for the first round; 30 out of 30 the second round

Results: Nelly and Daniella Karagach placed third for the season; Kaitlyn Bristowe and her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev went home with the Mirrorball Trophy.

Random: Nelly’s customized dance sneakers garnered a lot of attention. He’s auctioning them off to benefit the Teen Project, which helps survivors of human trafficking.

