 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelly, 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Week 7, 'Villains Night'
0 comments

Nelly, 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Week 7, 'Villains Night'

Nelly "Dancing With the Stars"

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Villains Night" - Just in time for Halloween, 10 celebrity and pro-dancer couples find their inner villain as they compete for this season's seventh week live, MONDAY, OCT. 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) NELLY, DANIELLA KARAGACH

Date • Oct. 26, 2020

Song and dance • Danced the Argentine Tango to the Weeknd’s “I Can’t Feel My Face”

Judges' comments • Carrie Ann Inaba told Nelly, dressed as Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” this was by far his best dance. She admired his use of his shoulders, sense of urgency and footwork.

Score • 27 out of 30

Results • Monica Aldama and pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated.

Random • Nelly gets credit for performing the routine while wearing a hand full of knives. He dedicated the dance to his longtime love, Shantel Jackson, a big fan of horror movies.

Nelly "Dancing With the Stars"

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Villains Night" - Just in time for Halloween, 10 celebrity and pro-dancer couples find their inner villain as they compete for this season's seventh week live, MONDAY, OCT. 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) DANIELLA KARAGACH, NELLY

 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports