Nelly, 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Week 7, 'Villains Night'

Date • Oct. 26, 2020
Song and dance • Danced the Argentine Tango to the Weeknd’s “I Can’t Feel My Face”
Judges' comments • Carrie Ann Inaba told Nelly, dressed as Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” this was by far his best dance. She admired his use of his shoulders, sense of urgency and footwork.
Score • 27 out of 30
Results • Monica Aldama and pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated.
Random • Nelly gets credit for performing the routine while wearing a hand full of knives. He dedicated the dance to his longtime love, Shantel Jackson, a big fan of horror movies.
