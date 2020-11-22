 Skip to main content
Nelly, 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Week 8
DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Double Elimination Night - Use Your Vote!" - As the show gets closer to its season finale, nine celebrity and pro-dancer couples face double elimination as they compete for this season's eighth week live, MONDAY, NOV. 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) DANIELLA KARAGACH, NELLY

Date: Nov. 2, 2020

Song and dance: Danced the rumba to the Tony Rich Project's “Nobody Knows”; followed by the cha-cha to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me” in the second relay rounds

Judge’s comments: Derek Hough said the routine transcended scores and that he appreciated Nelly telling his story.

Score: 21 out of 30, and two bonus points in the relay rounds

Results: Chrishell Stause and pro partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated.

Random: The show took place on Nelly's 46th birthday. Also, the choice of "Nobody Knows" was close to Nelly's heart. The song was a favorite of Nelly's sister Jackie Donahue, who died of leukemia in 2005. He described her as the captain of the Nelly ship.

