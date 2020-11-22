Nelly, 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Week 9, 'Icons Week'

Date: Nov. 9, 2020
Song and dance: Danced to 2Pac’s “California Love”; danced to Ricky Martin's “The Cup of Life” during the second round.
Judge’s comments: Derek Hough loved the variety of dance styles Nelly displayed and called the routine celebratory.
Score: 24 out of 30, no extra points awarded during the second round.
Results: AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke were eliminated.
Random: Nelly said he grew up listening to 2Pac, and was inspired by him from day one.
