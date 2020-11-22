 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelly, 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Week 9, 'Icons Week'
0 comments

Nelly, 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 29 Week 9, 'Icons Week'

Nelly "Dancing With the Stars"

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Icons Night" - Honoring their favorite musical icons, seven celebrity and pro-dancer couples will dance to the famous artists' songs and face elimination as they compete for this season's ninth week live, MONDAY, NOV. 9 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) NELLY, DANIELLA KARAGACH

Date: Nov. 9, 2020

Song and dance: Danced to 2Pac’s “California Love”; danced to Ricky Martin's “The Cup of Life” during the second round.

Judge’s comments: Derek Hough loved the variety of dance styles Nelly displayed and called the routine celebratory.

Score: 24 out of 30, no extra points awarded during the second round.

Results: AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke were eliminated.

Random: Nelly said he grew up listening to 2Pac, and was inspired by him from day one.

Nelly "Dancing With the Stars"

DANCING WITH THE STARS - "Icons Night" - Honoring their favorite musical icons, seven celebrity and pro-dancer couples will dance to the famous artists' songs and face elimination as they compete for this season's ninth week live, MONDAY, NOV. 9 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) DANIELLA KARAGACH, NELLY
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports