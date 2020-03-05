Nelson Schwartz: 'The Velvet Rope Economy'
0 comments

Nelson Schwartz: 'The Velvet Rope Economy'

  • 0
"The Velvet Rope Economy"

When 7 p.m. Thursday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-994-3300

Nelson Schwartz explores the two-tier system in America in which rich folks can check into a separate airport building in Los Angeles or pay thousands to get help navigating college applications for their kids. Publishers Weekly says of the book, subtitled "How Inequality Became Big Business," that economic concepts are explained clearly and that Schwartz "avoids anticapitalist dogma in making his case for reform. Entertaining and infuriating, this carefully balanced inquiry strikes the right chord." By Jane Henderson

 

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports