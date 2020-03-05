Nelson Schwartz: 'The Velvet Rope Economy'

When 7 p.m. Thursday • Where St. Louis County Library, 1640 South Lindbergh Boulevard • How much Free • More info 314-994-3300
Nelson Schwartz explores the two-tier system in America in which rich folks can check into a separate airport building in Los Angeles or pay thousands to get help navigating college applications for their kids. Publishers Weekly says of the book, subtitled "How Inequality Became Big Business," that economic concepts are explained clearly and that Schwartz "avoids anticapitalist dogma in making his case for reform. Entertaining and infuriating, this carefully balanced inquiry strikes the right chord." By Jane Henderson