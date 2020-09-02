Neman: When we gained cocktail sophistication, we lost something, too

Scene No. 1: Rick Blaine, luxuriating in self-pity, sits after hours in his darkened Casablanca bar, Rick’s Café Americain.
Earlier that evening, the lovely Ilsa Lund unexpectedly came into his establishment with the dashing Resistance hero, Victor Lazlo (of all the gin joints in all the world…). Ilsa had obliterated his heart a couple of years earlier, leaving him alone at the train station as the Germans marched into Paris. The Germans wore gray; she wore blue.
Now, the deeply wallowing Rick gets drunk as he awaits her return. He pours himself a vodka with Kahlua, artisanal coffee syrup and hazelnut liqueur swirled with a splash of heavy cream.
Scene No. 2: Caked with trail dust, a parched John Wayne saunters heavily into a saloon and marches up to the bar. At the other end of the room, eyeing him warily, are three hired guns working for a predatory land baron. They have been sent to kill him.
The tall, weary cowboy ignores them and catches the attention of the bartender.
“Tequila!” he barks, “with pomegranate-grapefruit juice and arbol chile grenadine, served over ice with club soda and a grapefruit wedge as a garnish.”
Scene No. 3: Prostitute Anna Christie — the ethereally lovely Greta Garbo — shuffles into a New York bar and drops her suitcase onto the floor. Slumping into a chair, she is approached by a waiter.
“Gif me a vhiskey, ginger ale on the side, and maybe some elderflower liqueur and Angostura bitters — and could you flame an orange peel into that? Und don’t be stingy, baby,” she says.
My point is that we are losing the romance of alcohol. We are losing the romance of the cocktail.
When Clarence the Angel orders mulled wine (heavy on the cinnamon, light on the cloves) in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the hard-nosed bartender says, “Hey look, mister. We serve hard drinks in here for men who want to get drunk fast, and we don't need any ‘characters’ around to give the joint atmosphere.”
I always thought the bartender had the right attitude.
But it’s all being lost. It’s lost to meticulously crafted cocktails assembled by mixologists who dabble in homemade tinctures and use small batons to hand-crack their ice.
Gone are the joints that sell booze. Now the bars have cocktail programs.
And yes, there are plenty of dive bars left, places that assume you want a shot of whiskey with your beer. But I am speaking of the vanguard of bars, where the forefront of alcohol service is now and where it is headed.
I don’t want to sound like a reverse snob. Today’s layered, carefully balanced cocktails can taste great. They have elegance and sophistication.
But they lack charm. They lack mystique.
Nick and Nora Charles drink martinis. They drink Manhattans. They drink Bronxes. And they drink them in black and white, as God intended.
Today’s cocktails are in three-strip Technicolor.
In every newspaper movie of the 1930s, some hard-bitten reporter or editor always had a bottle of rye stashed in his bottom drawer. The allure of it all is one of the reasons I went into journalism, though not, admittedly, the primary one. And while I have never actually encountered a bottle in a desk drawer, I have heard stories about people who did, indeed, keep them.
You can bet that in “The Front Page,” Walter Burns and Hildy Johnson kept bottles stashed in their desks.
There is no way they were bottles of RumChata.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!