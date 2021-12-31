 Skip to main content
Nerdy -59%
Nerdy -59%

Nerdy became St. Louis first home-grown "unicorn," a startup technology company valued at more than $1 billion, when it announced a merger with a blank-check company. After the deal closed in September, however, the value didn't hold up. Investors were disappointed by third-quarter results, when revenue grew by less than expected. At year's end, the online education company's market capitalization was just $380 million.

