Nerdy -59%

-
Media Views: Retirement of Shannon, Gould were big St. Louis sports media stories of 2021
-
Feds threaten to take back millions in grants used to build the dormant Loop Trolley
-
Parson says he believes prosecutor will bring charges in Post-Dispatch case
-
‘Barefoot in Florissant’: Feds detail 3-year-hunt for drug-dealing fugitive
-
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois sheriff’s deputy after two-state manhunt
Nerdy became St. Louis first home-grown "unicorn," a startup technology company valued at more than $1 billion, when it announced a merger with a blank-check company. After the deal closed in September, however, the value didn't hold up. Investors were disappointed by third-quarter results, when revenue grew by less than expected. At year's end, the online education company's market capitalization was just $380 million.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today