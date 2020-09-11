I've bought almost nothing during the past six months beyond groceries and a few necessities for my kids. The one thing we did splurge on was a Nest Wifi mesh system. With both my husband and me working from home and the kids doing virtual school, a better Wi-Fi system actually was pretty much a necessity. We already had the Nest doorbell, cameras and thermostat, so it seemed natural to get the Wi-Fi system. We splurged and got one router and two points, so that the points could help the system (and us) spread out throughout the house. Each point works with the router to expand coverage and keep Wi‑Fi fast in every room. Plus it’s a smart speaker, which means I can tell the one in the kitchen that "dinner is ready," and it broadcasts that to the speakers in the rest of the house. The system was $349 at store.google.com. (Amy Bertrand)
