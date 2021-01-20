 Skip to main content
Nevertheless, keep your knives sharp.
Nevertheless, keep your knives sharp.

Prep School: Honing Knives

Sharp knives make all the difference in the world. Life is measurably better with sharp knives. And it is so much easier and faster to cut everything with a sharp knife.

You can buy a honing steel for about 20 bucks from a restaurant supply store or a little more from fancy kitchen stores. Learn how to use it. You can find out how on the internet. Sometimes, you can trust the internet.

I use my honing steel before I use a knife for the first time before any food preparation, and again after I have cleaned the knife and am ready to put it away. Yes, that means honing any knife twice before using it, but I got this tip from a chef. It keeps the blades impeccably sharp.

(Technically, a honing steel does not actually sharpen a blade, it merely straightens it on a near-microscopic level. When your blades get dull and honing does not help, it is time to get them professionally sharpened.)

