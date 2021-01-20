Nevertheless, keep your knives sharp.

Sharp knives make all the difference in the world. Life is measurably better with sharp knives. And it is so much easier and faster to cut everything with a sharp knife.

You can buy a honing steel for about 20 bucks from a restaurant supply store or a little more from fancy kitchen stores. Learn how to use it. You can find out how on the internet. Sometimes, you can trust the internet.

I use my honing steel before I use a knife for the first time before any food preparation, and again after I have cleaned the knife and am ready to put it away. Yes, that means honing any knife twice before using it, but I got this tip from a chef. It keeps the blades impeccably sharp.

(Technically, a honing steel does not actually sharpen a blade, it merely straightens it on a near-microscopic level. When your blades get dull and honing does not help, it is time to get them professionally sharpened.)

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284 @abertrand on Twitter abertrand@post-dispatch.com