at a meeting Tuesday of the St. Louis County Council.
Page sought a rework of the county's budget office.
The county also raised the maximum amount it would pay in a contract with the law firm, Lewis Rice LLC, that is helping hte county file post-trial motions following a $20 million verdict in favor of Sgt. Keith Wildhaber.
A jury in St. Louis County on Oct. 25 ordered the county to pay Wildhaber the amount for discrimination and retaliation by the county police. Wildhaber said he was advised to “tone down his gayness,” passed up for promotion 23 times and transferred to a precinct far from his home in retaliation for filing an EEOC complaint.
The council raised the contract amount with Lews Rice from $75,000 to $150,000. The contract cannot exceed $150,000 without the council's authorization.
Page said the increase was necessary because of the volume of work before the firm and the significance of the case.
Councilman Tim Fitch proposed a ballot proposition for the April 7, 2020 election to ban automated red light cameras within St. Louis County and its municipalities.
Lisa Clancy, D-5th District,
The legislation, co-sponsored by Councilwoman Rochelle Walton-Gray, D-4th District, would create a trust fund to help increase the availability of safe and inexpensive housing in St. Louis County. The fund would initially be funded by a tax on medical marijuana. That was one of the recommendations from community leaders, residents and the county’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund Task Force on how to make the county more accessible for vulnerable populations.
The bill would also expand the county’s Housing Resources Commission — and greatly increase the importance of the obscure board — by placing it in charge of distributing all funds for housing received by the county from any source, not just the trust fund.
But the commission's powers caused discomfort within county government as other council members questioned how the county's existing board and staffers would fit into the heirarchy.