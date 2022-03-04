New exhibits at the Sheldon

Several new exhibitions at the Sheldon make their debut on the monthly First Fridays in Grand Center. The new works are on view through May 7. Included are paintings and photographs by Wallace Herndon Smith, focusing on his travels through Europe from the 1950s to the ’70s, and a 46-foot-long drawing by Mel Watkins, “Revolving.” Among others are Sheldon Helfman’s watercolors in “Out of the Ordinary”; a group of various media by six graduating students from Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville’s art department; and Jessica Thornton’s paintings in “(In)secure Identities.” By Jane Henderson