New Found Glory
Photo by Acacia Evans
• Simple Plan and Sum 41 “Blame Canada Tour” with Set It Off, 7 p.m. May 21, the Pageant, $43.75-$48.75, ticketmaster.com • Sickick, 10 p.m. May 21, Ryse Nightclub, $20, ticketmaster.com • Valerie June “The Moon & Stars Tour” with Rachel Maxann, 8 p.m. May 22, Delmar Hall, $35-$40, ticketmaster.com • Ray LaMontagne, 7:30 p.m. May 23, Stifel Theatre, $36.50-$122, ticketmaster.com • Modest Mouse, the Cribs, 7:30 p.m. May 25, St. Louis Music Park, $54.50-$74.50, ticketmaster.com • Manhattan Transfer, 7:30 p.m. May 25-26, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. May 27-28, 6:30 p.m. May 29, Ferring Jazz Bistro, $10-$61, jazzstl.org • Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, the Black Dahlia Murder, Stick to Your Guns, 7 p.m. May 26, the Factory, $39-$49, ticketmaster.com
• Kraftwerk 3-D, 8 p.m. May 27, the Pageant, $59.50-$99.50, ticketmaster.com • New Found Glory "20 Years of Sticks and Stones" with Four Year Strong, Be Well, 8 p.m May 27, Red Flag, $31, etix.com • AJR, 7:30 p.m. May 31, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, sold out, livenation.com
