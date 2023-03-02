Craig and Elizabeth O’Connor of Chesterfield, Missouri, are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Colleen, to Carson, son of Mason and Amy Gilliland of Lawrence, Kansas.
The bride-to-be currently resides in Lawrence, Kansas, while the groom-to-be resides in Overland Park, Kansas.
The couple plan to wed in late August of this year.
