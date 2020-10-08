 Skip to main content
Newly Engaged! Morgan Brooks & Brandon Baksh
Morgan, daughter or Becky and John Brooks, and Brandon, son of Omayra Rivera and Shalim Baksh, are delighted to announce their engagement.

The bride-to-be earned her bachelor’s degree in American culture studies from Washington University. Morgan is currently pursuing her master’s degree and working as an archivist. She is a first lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps of the Army Reserves.

The future groom earned his bachelor’s degree in biology from Washington University. Brandon is currently attending medical school at the University of Miami.

In 2018, four years into their relationship, Brandon popped the question to Morgan atop the balcony of the Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany, with the Bavarian Alps and Lake Alpsee serving as a breathtaking backdrop. Morgan returned the favor by also proposing, this time at sunset in the spot where the couple first said “I love you” to each other.

Morgan and Brandon plan to wed in the Canadian Rocky Mountains in September of 2021, with a small ceremony that will be followed by a larger reception in Miami.

Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.

Sports