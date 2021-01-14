10 House Republicans back Trump impeachment, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Trump claimed Tuesday that his remarks at a rally just before the riot were "totally appropriate," an assertion that Upton said "sends exactly the wrong signal to those of us who support the very core of our democratic principles and took a solemn oath to the Constitution."

"The Congress must hold President Trump to account and send a clear message that our country cannot and will not tolerate any effort by any president to impede the peaceful transfer of power from one president to the next,'' he said.

Herrera Beutler, in her sixth term representing southwestern Washington, said on the House floor that the enemy was fear, not Trump or President-elect Joe Biden. Fear incites anger and violence "and it haunts us into silence and inaction,'' she said.

While many GOP lawmakers are afraid of Trump, "truth sets us free from fear,'' Herrera Beutler said. "My vote to impeach a sitting president is not a fear-based decision,'' she said. "I am not choosing a side. I'm choosing truth; it's the only way to defeat fear.''

Newhouse said on the House floor that the Democratic-led articles of impeachment were flawed, but he would not use process as an excuse to vote no.

"There is no excuse for President Trump's actions," said Newhouse, in his fifth term representing central Washington.