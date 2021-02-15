 Skip to main content
10 questions as the Cardinals start spring training
10 questions as the Cardinals start spring training

The Cardinals start official (small group and limited) workouts this Wednesday in Jupiter, Fla., and will host their first full-team workouts Feb. 22 at Roger Dean Stadium’s complex. COVID-19 protocols govern all. A squeezed Grapefruit League schedule begins Feb. 28 and lasts a month before the Cardinals head to opening day in Cincinnati on April 1. The Cardinals begin their 130th season in the National League with two established stars at the corners — Arenado opposite first baseman Paul Goldschmidt — and a cornerstone at the plate, in Molina. They are coming off a second consecutive postseason berth but toting familiar questions about the offense, the outfield, and their ability to turn potential into performance. Patience they have given.

Presented annually by the Post-Dispatch as spring training opens, here are 10 questions greeting the Cardinals in Jupiter and the possible answers they will need by the time they get to unveil a roster in front of something they did not have all last year — a crowd. For both the team and Cardinals faithful, now is the chance to find out if the 2021 club is worth its wait. — Derrick Goold

