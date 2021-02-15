10 questions as the Cardinals start spring training

The Cardinals start official (small group and limited) workouts this Wednesday in Jupiter, Fla., and will host their first full-team workouts Feb. 22 at Roger Dean Stadium’s complex. COVID-19 protocols govern all. A squeezed Grapefruit League schedule begins Feb. 28 and lasts a month before the Cardinals head to opening day in Cincinnati on April 1. The Cardinals begin their 130th season in the National League with two established stars at the corners — Arenado opposite first baseman Paul Goldschmidt — and a cornerstone at the plate, in Molina. They are coming off a second consecutive postseason berth but toting familiar questions about the offense, the outfield, and their ability to turn potential into performance. Patience they have given.