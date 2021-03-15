100 arrested as spring break crowds hit Miami Beach despite the pandemic

"We're seeing too much spring break activity," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber told CNN Saturday morning. "We've got a problem with too many people coming here, we've got a problem with too many people coming here to let loose."

"We are concerned," the mayor said. "It's very challenging."

Further north, in Clearwater Beach, Pinellas County, some beachgoers were trying to factor in the pandemic, CNN affiliate WFTS reported.

Jamin Stuhr — visiting from Iowa — said he understood how people could forget about COVID-19, but he and his friends were trying to remember.

"It's just really important to keep everyone safe especially the more prone to getting it and getting really sick from it," he told WFTS. The group said they were wearing masks on the street and staying with their own group.

Cases in Florida have been on an uptick for the last five days after seeing a decline in the previous days, data from the FLDH dashboard shows.

The state's health department website shows that a majority of the new cases were from Miami-Dade and Broward counties, with more than 677 new cases reported in each county. — CNN