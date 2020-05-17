11 firefighters were injured in a downtown LA blast

At least 11 firefighters were injured while responding to a downtown Los Angeles fire, authorities said.
More than 230 firefighters responded to the scene where multiple buildings had caught fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
All are expected to survive, but four were admitted to the Burn Intensive Care Center at Los Angeles County USC Medical Center, Dr. Marc Eckstein, the Medical Director for Los Angeles Fire Department said in a news conference.
Two firefighters were placed on ventilators, Eckstein added, "to protect their airway which showed some early degree of swelling from inhalation of the super-heated gases."
"Most of the burns appeared to be to the upper extremities to the arms, some of the firefighters have burns to the back, some have burns to the ears, burns to the hands," Dr. Eckstein said.
The department issued a "mayday" distress call around 6:30 p.m in a neighborhood near Little Tokyo and Skid Row after what LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said was a "significant" explosion in a single-story commercial building.
Firefighters had already entered the building at the time of the explosion after they saw what LAFD Chief Ralph M. Terrazas said was "light to moderate" smoke coming out.
The chief said by the time the building went up in flames, eyewitnesses said they saw firefighters coming out with their turnout coats on fire.
There is an active investigation into what may have been the cause, he said.
"A lot of our firefighters were traumatized," Terrazas said. "I spoke to them directly and they're holding up but when one of your own is injured ... you can imagine the amount of emotional stress."
The fire may have begun at Smoke Tokes Wholesale Distributor, a supplier for those who produce butane honey oil, the department said.
Sean Miura, who captured video of the blaze, told CNN he smelled burning and smoke before hearing a loud explosion that was followed by falling ash and large debris. — CNN
