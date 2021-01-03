117th Congress to be sworn in Sunday amid pandemic

The 117th Congress will officially be sworn in on Sunday, bringing an influx of new lawmakers to Capitol Hill in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

The Constitution calls for Congress to convene on Jan. 3 — the reason for the rare Sunday session. Newly elected and returning members will take the oath of office and the full House of Representatives will vote to elect a new Speaker. Nancy Pelosi, who has served as House speaker in the 116th Congress, is on track to remain in the role.

The group of new law makers includes Cori Bush, who defeated long-time U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay in November's election.

House Democrats kept control of the House in the November elections, but will now have a narrower majority after suffering a string of losses. House Republicans are now poised to add a significant number of GOP women to their ranks in the new Congress.

In the Senate, the balance of power still has yet to be decided with all eyes on a pair of Senate runoff elections taking place in Georgia on Tuesday that will determine which party controls the chamber.

The incoming class of freshmen includes high-profile Democrats and Republicans who have already gained national attention even before setting foot in Congress.