16-year-old testified against her father in hearing on his DC riot charges

The daughter also had testified about her father to a grand jury, according to Monday's proceedings.

"He's not a violent person. He just says things. He talks a lot. ... That's just him being a drama queen," she said at the hearing. "I wasn't in fear, I guess. It was annoying in a way."

In the days after the attack, Guy Reffitt was taped speaking inside his home, and prosecutors now have the audio recordings, according to court filings. At home, Reffitt talked about video he had taken on Jan. 6, bragged about and defended his part in the riot, and called it "a preface" as he pledged that he wasn't done.

The judge said he believed Reffitt still could be a danger to the community, especially because of the firearms he kept, his statements about future violence and additional messages he sent to other Trump supporters who backed a revolt against American governance. Faruqui also noted a silencer Reffitt owned for a gun, which was found in his home.