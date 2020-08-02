20,000 more Americans could die from Covid-19 in the next 21 days, CDC forecast shows

The US has reported more deaths linked to coronavirus than anywhere else in the world and updated models show 20,000 more Americans could die in just the next three weeks.
The ensemble forecast, published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects more than 173,000 American deaths by August 22. At least 154,447 Americans have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
Across the country, local leaders and public health experts have urged residents not to let their guard down as social gatherings, especially among younger groups,are fueling the spread of the virus. While some states across the South seem to be nearing their peak, experts say others, including in the Midwest, are raising new concern.
In the St. Louis area, the head of the Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Saturday, "We are running out of levers to pull, short of a complete shutdown."
Dr. Alex Garza said, as the seven-day average of hospital admissions reached 39, that if the number were to hit 40, it could be time to consider other actions to stop the spread.
On Saturday, the task force reported 56 new admissions for COVID-19, the first time since May 2 that more than 50 patients were admitted in one day.
Despite a surge in cases in the past several weeks, experts insist the ways to curb the spread remain simple: avoid gatherings, social distance and wear a mask.
While some young people in the US continue attending social gatherings, they may be bringing the virus back home unknowingly, experts have said, as many young people are asymptomatic.
In Washington state, health officials said at least 30% of residents who tested positive for coronavirus caught it from someone who was asymptomatic.
Washington is one of at least 39 states that have some type of mask mandate in place. But even with the mandates, not nearly enough Americans needed to bend the curve for the infection rate are using face masks, one expert said Friday.
"We're getting close to about 55% of Americans wearing a mask," said Dr. Chris Murray, a researcher behind an influential coronavirus model from the University of Washington. "That's good news, but of course it's a long way to go before we get to the levels like Singapore has at 95%, which would really save a lot of lives in this country."
Researchers in Texas reported that just two weeks of social distancing policies cut the spread of the virus by about 65% globally, preventing more than 1.5 million new cases.
"We found that states observed significant reductions in transmission rates following the implementation of social distancing policies, compared to states without such policies," Daniel McGrail, a postdoctoral fellow studying systems biology, said in a statement. — CNN, Post-Dispatch
