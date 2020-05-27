20 years later, Jimmy Fallon apologizes for blackface Chris Rock impersonation
20 years later, Jimmy Fallon apologizes for blackface Chris Rock impersonation

  • 0
FILE - In this April 23, 2019 file photo, Jimmy Fallon attends the Time 100 Gala in New York. The International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences announced that Fallon is among the 2020 Webby Award winners in the celebrity and fan category for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) -- Jimmy Fallon is addressing his impersonation of Chris Rock in a "Saturday Night Live" sketch from 20 years ago in which he appeared in blackface.

Fallon issued an apology on Tuesday after video and criticism of the sketch, which originally aired on "SNL" in 2000, resurfaced on social media.

Fallon was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" from 1998 to 2004. Rock starred on "SNL" from 1990 to 1993.

In the sketch, which is not posted on NBC or the show's websites, Fallon appeared as Rock on a talk show hosted by Regis Philbin (played by Darrell Hammond).

Fallon joins other entertainment figures, including Sarah Silverman, who have apologized for offensive comedy in their past following online criticism.

