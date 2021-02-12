5 linked to Kansas City metro chapter of Proud Boys arrested in connection with riot at US Capitol

It’s unclear whether any of the suspects have attorneys. Messages left at telephone numbers for Colon and Kuehne were not immediately returned.

Kuehne's father, Charles Kuehne, said his son was a 22-year Marine Corps veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq and retired four or five years ago as a captain. He moved to Olathe to take a railroad management job but was laid off in May 2020.

“That added a lot of stress to his life,” the elder Kuehne said.

He said he and his son never talked about politics before they and his mother had a disagreement in May 2020 about a family matter. They have not spoken since that disagreement, and Kuehne said he was shocked to hear of his son's arrest from an Associated Press reporter, adding, “I'm in tears right now.”

“I can't believe he went to DC,” he said. “It's just unbelievable.”

Video footage captured Chrestman at one point turning to the crowd unlawfully assembled on the Capitol grounds, and shouting: “Whose house is this?” The crowd responded “Our house!” Chrestman shouted, “Do you want your house back?” After the crowd responded, “Yes,” Chrestman shouted back: “Take it!”