 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
54th-ranked Polish player wins French Open
0 comments

54th-ranked Polish player wins French Open

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Analysis: Swiatek, younger set thriving in women's tennis

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in two sets, 6-4, 6-1, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Minutes after becoming a Grand Slam champion at age 19, while ranked just 54th, Iga Swiatek held a microphone during the French Open trophy presentation and was hesitant for pretty much the only time over the past two weeks.

“First of all, I’m not very good at speeches,” Swiatek began, haltingly, “so, sorry, because I won my last tournament like two years ago, and I really don’t know who to thank.”

Swiatek wrapped up a dominating run at Roland Garros, grabbing the last six games to beat Sofia Kenin 6-4, 6-1 in Saturday’s final.

“Two years ago, I won a junior Grand Slam, and right now I’m here. It feels like such a short time,” Swiatek said, her voice cracking. “I’m just overwhelmed.”

She's the first Polish tennis player to win a major singles trophy.

“It’s, like, a life-changing experience,” Swiatek said. “Yeah, I just feel like I kind of made history.”

The tournament was postponed form May-June to September-October because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Some top women, including 2019 major champions Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu, didn’t enter the event at all; 23-time Slam winner Serena Williams withdrew before the second round with an injury. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports