7-year-old shot in Atlanta after Christmas shopping dies

A 7-year-old girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet after Christmas shopping with her family in Atlanta has died, marking another fatality in a city suffering from a spike in gun violence.

Kennedy Maxie succumbed to her injuries Saturday night, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office told news outlets Sunday. The young girl had been in critical condition since she was struck while riding in a car Dec. 21 near the popular Phipps Plaza mall in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood.

Several men in a nearby parking lot had gotten into a fight that led to gunfire. Police have been examining surveillance footage from the scene in an attempt to identify a suspect, but no arrests have been made.

In a statement to news outlets, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said police have “significant leads” in the investigation, and urged the public to provide information “that will lead to the arrests of the careless and heartless people responsible for Kennedy’s death.”

“Our hearts are broken by the senseless murder of Kennedy,” Bottoms said. “While the Atlanta Police Department has significant leads in the apprehension of those responsible, it does not erase the pain felt when a beautiful, vibrant, and loving child is tragically taken from her family.” — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS