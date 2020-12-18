A beloved teacher wore an oxygen mask for virtual classes before she lost her battle with Covid-19

Even when she was hospitalized for Covid-19 and pneumonia for three days, Philamena Belone wanted to get home so she could resume doing what she loved most -- teaching.

Belone led Zoom classes for behaviorally challenged students during the day and worked with those who had no internet at night via phone, her brother Phillip Belone told CNN. After the hospitalization, the third-grade teacher taught while wearing an oxygen mask from her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"I know that she kept wanting to go home to teach. She wanted to be with the kids that she was teaching," Phillip Belone said. "She was actually on oxygen teaching when she would have been in the hospital, but her condition got to the point where she couldn't physically breathe."

Philamena Belone returned to the hospital almost two weeks later on November 28, her brother said. A week after that, she was put on a ventilator in a last-ditch effort to save her life.

But on December 11, the previously healthy 44-year-old passed away at the Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque. She leaves behind three children and one grandchild, as well as her parents, brother and sister.

The Belone family and many of the students the teacher served are part of the Navajo Nation in New Mexico.