A beloved teacher wore an oxygen mask for virtual classes before she lost her battle with Covid-19

Even when she was hospitalized for Covid-19 and pneumonia for three days, Philamena Belone wanted to get home so she could resume doing what she loved most -- teaching.
Belone led Zoom classes for behaviorally challenged students during the day and worked with those who had no internet at night via phone, her brother Phillip Belone told CNN. After the hospitalization, the third-grade teacher taught while wearing an oxygen mask from her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
"I know that she kept wanting to go home to teach. She wanted to be with the kids that she was teaching," Phillip Belone said. "She was actually on oxygen teaching when she would have been in the hospital, but her condition got to the point where she couldn't physically breathe."
Philamena Belone returned to the hospital almost two weeks later on November 28, her brother said. A week after that, she was put on a ventilator in a last-ditch effort to save her life.
But on December 11, the previously healthy 44-year-old passed away at the Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque. She leaves behind three children and one grandchild, as well as her parents, brother and sister.
The Belone family and many of the students the teacher served are part of the Navajo Nation in New Mexico.
It's a community that's been hard hit by the virus. The Navajo Nation was a prominent hot spot for Covid-19 in the United States earlier this year. In May, it surpassed New York and New Jersey for the highest per capita infection rate.
"Her smile radiated throughout her classroom and her laughter could be heard echoing down the hallways," Principal Eric North said. "She always had a kind word for others who came across her path, whether in the cafeteria, at the buses or on the playground. Her energy and sense of humor were contagious."
During the pandemic, Philamena Belone taught virtual classes, her brother said. However, many of her Navajo students did not have access to reliable internet, he said.
As a result, Belone said his sister would drive to two hours each way every week and leave class materials at the school for her students.
She customized the materials for each one, he said. She created paper copies for some students, while others had laptops but no internet, so she made them flash drives that contained the materials. Other students could get online only from their parents' phones at night, so she worked nights to meet their needs.
"She provided arts and crafts, little personal notes and mementos specific to each child," Belone said. "She went above and beyond in teaching her kids through either phone calls, internet when it was available, and building the hard copies for all of her coursework for the week."
Belone estimates his sister was working 70 hours a week. She did it because she loved the students and wanted to make each of them feel special, her brother said.
"A lot of the kids she worked with didn't have the best upbringing, so she would always go on another level personally to engage with them and be a big sister or an aunt to them," he said.
"My sister had some tough circumstances in her life also, so she had a special connection with behaviorally challenged kids," Belone said. "She would love to connect with the kids and make them happy. That was her reward." — CNN
