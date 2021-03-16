A concerning variant is about to become dominant in the US, experts say

So is another surge inevitable?

"We could go in either direction," emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen told CNN on Monday. "What happens now is really up to us and whether we keep up masking and avoiding indoor gatherings as we should be until the point that we're vaccinated."

The safety measures will be especially crucial now that multiple variants of the virus are circulating — including the highly contagious B.1.1.7 variant that was first identified in the UK.

It's projected to become the dominant variant in the US by the end of this month or early April, Walensky said Monday.

"The way the variants spread is by letting our guard down," Dr. Richard Besser, the former acting CDC Director told CNN on Monday. "By not wearing masks, by not social distancing. If we can hang in there for a few more months, there will be enough vaccine for every adult in America to be vaccinated."

"Then we can truly let go of some of the restrictions that are in place. But if we do this too quickly, we could see an increase in cases, we could see a backslide that is occurring in many European countries and that does not have to be the outcome here in America," he added."